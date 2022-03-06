National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has expressed optimism that Bauchi State would be a role model in providing the much-needed direction and pioneering role in curbing the problem of out-of-school children.

The executive secretary, Prof. Bashir Haruna Usman who spoke at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting aimed at combating the prevalence of out-of-school children in Bauchi yesterday, said Bauchi under Governor Bala Mohammed would apply both the stick and carrot approach in timely intervening to address the problem.

Usman expressed confidence that with Bauchi, the commission would make a breakthrough in solving the problem.

“As we are already aware, the problem relating to OOSC is deeply entrenched in our communities and as the governor and a traditional leader who holds the title of ‘Kauran Bauchi’, you are well enriched with the executive powers in applying both the stick and carrot principle in the timely intervening towards squarely addressing the problem,” Usman said.

He said the commission had identified some factors as major challenges militating against the effective participation of nomadic children in basic education which include labour demand on the children by their families and communities.

Other challenges, he said, are ignorance on the part of parents on the importance of education generally and unrespectable attitude of the parents towards western education as a result of mundane cultural beliefs, as well as early marriage on the part of the girl child.

He outlined other challenges as poor infrastructure and non-availability of basic facilities in nomadic schools and communities, as well as inadequate number of teachers in terms of quality and number as the teacher to pupil ratio is 1 to 50 in most schools, especially in northern Nigeria, which is against the UNICEF standard of one teacher to 30 children.

He said; “Generally poor learning outcomes and attainment in schools (literacy, numeracy and life skills), inadequate funding of nomadic education programme, dearth of adult literacy centres and facilitators, non-enforcement of the provision of the UBE Act on erring parents to serve as deterrence, and insecurity challenges relating to rural banditry are problems.

“These are the challenges we table before you believing that we share ideas, accept responsibilities and work together to ensure that all the out-of-school children return to school.” He appealed to the state ministry of education and other stakeholders to identify mobilisation of nomadic communities to ensure that every child of school-age is in school.

The executive secretary also appealed to the Bauchi State government to set up a task force to develop a blueprint with a clear implementation framework, setting targets, milestones and realistic timelines in a bid to tackle the phenomenon, which would enable the government leverage on technical support and financial resources from relevant interest organizations.