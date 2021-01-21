By Adegwu John, Abuja

Following the elapse of his tenure in office, Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Thursday bowed out of service.

Ja’afaru who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 expressed appreciation for his service to the nation during a farewell ceremony at the Correctional Service Headquarters in Abuja, saying his administration ushered in a new vista of hope to address the lingering problems facing the service and has made remarkable achievements in infrastructural development, health care system and personnel, inmates improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that even though the task was herculean and burden intimidating from the beginning of his administration, he however said with determination and unwavering focus, he was able to pull through and recorded many achievements including the assented Correctional Service Acts 2019, initiation of a total of 918 projects aimed at tackling the challenge of dearth of infrastructure and the ongoing project of 3,000 capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centres in each geo-political zone across the country.

“Within this period, we have also been able to address the problem of logistics by procuring a total of 504 assorted operational vehicles to add to our fleet. 36 tractors were procured to revive the moribund Farm Centres to increase output and skills acquisition for the inmates. Our training schools and colleges across the country are now functional and brought to speed in terms of content and quality training. Within the period of my stewardship as the Controller General, I have promoted a total of 30,000 personnel including many that were stagnated for over 14 years.

“With every sense of achievement, I stand to say I came, saw and conquered and I am living the service much better than I met it over four years ago. I wish to urge the person who the Almighty God so wishes to step into my shoes as the CGC to carry out his responsibilities with the fear of God, ensuring justice and fairness to all and sundry. It is my humble desire to see the Service taken to greater heights in all ramifications” he said.