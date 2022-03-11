In a bid to douse the public outrage that greeted the viral pictures of Chidinma Ojukwu, accused of killing Super TV chief executive officer, Michael Ataga, as the winner of “Miss Kirikiri Prison” after a beauty pageant, the Lagos State command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has said the accused, could have been a representative of a block in the facility.

While confirming the news, the command said Chidinma participated in the beauty pageant alongside other ladies at the correctional facility and emerged the winner of the competition.

It said female inmates represented their respective cell blocks in the competition where emphasis was placed on gender unity, solidarity and strength of a women irrespective of the status of such person, whether incarcerated/detained or at liberty.

The command’s public relations officer, Rotimi Oladokun, said there were representatives for each block. “So, maybe, the inmate you are referring to was one of such representatives, but it was not an individual event, it was a collective one commemorating the International Women’s Day,” he said.

Oladokun stated that aside Chidinmma, several other winners emerged in the various categories with prizes ranging from payment for examination fees (WAEC, NECO and JAMB), donation of books, vocational equipment, training to other welfare items.

He said the officer-in charge of the female custodial facility, Kirikiri, deputy controller of corrections, Elizebath Ekpendu and the inmates organised the event tagged the “Wonders of a Woman” as part of a series of programmes to mark the International Women’s Day 2022. He added that the pageant was just one of several such activities organised to celebrate the day.

He said, “Inmates of the Female Custodial Facility, Kirikiri joined other womenfolk around the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The command spokesman said the event featured other programmes like quiz, traditional dance, comedy, drama, fashion design, pageant amongst others.

a 300-level mass communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)