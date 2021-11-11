The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, on Wednesday, kick-started the 2021 edition of annual football tournament tagged, “Pastor Hillary Chukwuma Cup” for inmates at the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre.

The football tournament was organised in collaboration with Nuga Best International, a non-governmental organisation, as well as Seman, Regis Integrated among others.

The six participating teams are Nuga Best, Chizo FC, Seman, MFM Trademore, Voma Goodhead and Regis.

While declaring the competition open, the Controller of Corrections FCT Command, Mr Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki, said the football tournament was one of the reformative programmes designed for inmates at the correctional facilities.

Maiyaki said the tournament was designed with a view to helping the inmates build up their physical and emotional wellbeing.

According to him, what is happening is not something new because sporting activity is one of the programmes that we use for reformative programmes in our correctional facility.

“What we intend to achieve is that the inmates will be able to build up their outlook, their health and as well help them to have a positive spirit for the future ahead.

“Sport helps in remodeling their mental attitude, to know how to approach and think about the happenings around them.

“When they play this football, some of them go back to the cell, sleep and have enough rest and that will make them forget about all negative thoughts,” he said.

The Founder of Nuga Best International, Pastor Hillary Chukwuma, said that he had developed interest in organising sports for the inmates to let them know that they had people that still love them.

Chukwuma said the NGO had been collaborating with NCoS for over 17 years to support inmates and also rehabilitate ex-inmates, saying that a lot of ex-inmates had been rehabilitated to become responsible citizens.