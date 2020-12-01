The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), yesterday, suspended a deputy controller of Corrections (DCC), Abubakar Mohammed Sani, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for his involvement in recruitment scam.

NCoS in a statement by its spokesman, DCC Austin Njoku said the suspension of Mohammed Sani who was paraded before Justice Hadiza Sabi’u Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina on a six count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense, takes immediate effect.

The statement further explained that the service, on the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had on the October 26, 2020 suspended the officer based on the charge of gross misconduct reported against him.

The controller-general of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed was quoted in the statement to have warned that the Service will not take lightly any case of misconduct against any of its personnel.

The CG recalled that only recently, the CDCFIB approved the dismissal of seven (7) senior officers based on the recommendation of the Senior Officers Disciplinary Committee.

He called on members of the public with similar or any case against members of staff to forward such to the office for appropriate disciplinary actions as they will stop at nothing to protect its cherished integrity.

Meanwhile, the Service has also asked Nigerians to disregard the video trending on social media where a woman on the road with four children claiming to be the next-of-kin of a deceased officer, Peter Adedayo was calling for outright payment of his benefits.

The Service, in a separate statement by its spokesman reads in part: “ We wants the general public to know that Peter Bamidele Adedayo, a Senior Inspector of Corrections died on May, 2020 as against the claim by the said video that he died four (4) years ago.”

According to official record of the Service, Mrs. Ruth Taiwo Adedayo is the next-of-kin and upon his passing, she has been paid what is due to

him from the Nigerian Correctional Service Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS) and her application for benefit from the Nigerian Correctional Service Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (COCOS) is scheduled to be paid in December, 2020.