Executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has disclosed that the Commission has approved the Kingdom of Jordan as one of its pilgrimage destination nations.

He made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the minister of Tourism and Antiques, Mr. Nayef Alfayez at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, Amman, Jordan.

Rev Pam explained that the federal government of Nigeria had saddled the commission with the responsibility of taking Christian pilgrims to the holy sites around the world.

“The commission in the past had three pilgrimage destinations which are Israel, Rome and Greece but now Jordan has been officially added to our pilgrimage destinations. This is only possible because you opened your doors to us”.

The NCPC boss thanked the minister for all the support and co-operation the Jordanian government had accorded them to ensure a hitch-free pilgrimage exercise especially in the area of visa procurement. According to him, “every promise you made to us in the area of visa procurement you kept to your words and we are grateful”.

He affirmed that a new bilateral relationship has been established between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Jordan. According to him, Nigeria is open to learn from Jordan in the area of information technology.

In his response, the Jordanian minister of Tourism and Antiques, Alfayez, thanked the NCPC boss and his team for their visit. He commended the Nigeria Government and the NCPC boss for considering the Holy sites in Jordan as a viable pilgrimage destination.