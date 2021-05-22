Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has assured the states Pilgrimage Leaders and Managers a hitch free 2020 Pilgrimage exercise to Jordan.

He made this known in Abuja during a meeting with the Conference of States, comprising states Chairmen and Secretaries of the states Pilgrims Welfare Boards, and FCT yesterday.

According to the NCPC Boss,” the Commission was working round the clock to ensure a smooth airlift of intending Pilgrims to Jordan “.

He explained that the official commencement of the Pilgrimage exercise was earlier scheduled for 29th May in Jos, but he said that the date would no longer be feasible due to operational reasons.

However, he was optimistic that flag-off would take place in early June while urging stakeholders to join forces with the Commission to ensure that the planned Pilgrimage to Jordan is realised.

He further admonished them to shun anything that would jeopardise the chances of executing the Pilgrimage programme to Jordan.

In his remarks, the NCPC Director of Operations, Rev Amos Yohanna, hinted that each intending Pilgrim was expected to undergo three levels of COVID 19 tests forty eight hours before departure. He further explained that two of the tests would be done in Nigeria and one on arrival at the Amman International Airport, Jordan.

On his part, the Chairman of the Conference of States, Rev Isaiah Magaji, said they were prepared for the journey to the Kingdom of Jordan.He assured Rev Yakubu Pam of their unalloyed support and cooperation.