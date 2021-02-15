By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Yakubu Pam has condemned the recent attacks on the people of Bassa by suspected Fulani herdsmen, which killed many and destroyed property, even as he pleaded with the residents to embrace peace and shun acts of violence.

The NCPC boss said this when he met with the natives of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and the Fulani leaders over the recent attacks on the people of Irigwe allegedly by the Fulani herders.

During the meeting, which was held at the Police officers Mess in Jos, Plateau State yesterday, Pam said he would rather love to speak about the growth and development of Plateau than the lingering crisis bedeviling parts of the state.

In a statement issued by the media and public affairs section of the Commission, the Executive Secretary also said the crisis in Plateau State started since 2001 and ever since, the government and himself have been working tirelessly to restore peace back to the state. He also mentioned that the battle has always been a circle of revenge as no party has been crowned a winner.

He added that the attacks have now shifted to the local governments at the outskirts of the state, stressing that the recent meetings with the farmers, herders and traditional leaders in the local governments have helped to reduce the attacks.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Edward Chuka, said he was disappointed with the attacks on the people of Bassa yesterday, despite the meetings and discussion with the stakeholders of the local governments and Fulani leaders, and their promise to live in peace. He also lamented that innocent people going about their daily activities are always victims of these attacks.

He stressed that the only way to resolve conflict is through dialogue between both parties, because people are different hence the need to find a common ground, adding that the dialogue should be sincere without an ulterior motive.

He gave assurance that the police will not relent in their pursuit of the criminals perpetuating these acts and promised they would be brought to book.