BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has raised the alarm over the security situation in Plateau State, especially in Bassa local government area of the state.

Pam raised the alarm during a visit to the newly elected member, representing Jos North and Bassa federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Musa Agah.

He called on both the federal and Plateau State government to intervene in the security situation in the area, stating that it was high time the appropriate government agencies handle the security situation in Bassa local government.

The NCPC boss explained that the fragile security situation in the area had put fears in the minds of the people, especially farmers who could no longer go to their farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement by the head, media and public relations of the commission, Celestine Toruka, Pam also enjoined youths of the local government to organise themselves very well by forming a local security network that would help to maintain peace in the area.

He, however, congratulated the newly elected member of the Green Chambers for his victory at the recent bye election conducted in his constituency, even as he thanked God for saving him and his wife from the hands of bandits.

Responding, Hon Agah averred that Bassa local government of the state is under siege, noting that the country had degenerated to a level where all the communities are vulnerable.

He thanked the NCPC boss for the visit, even as he described him as a very detribilised statesman.