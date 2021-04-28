Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Yakubu Pam has applauded the media over their invaluable contributions to national development.

He made this statement while playing host to delegation from The Nigeria News Group at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

Rev. Pam commended The Nigeria News Group for having the best interest of Nigeria and for believing in the existence of the Nation. Consequently, the NCPC boss promised to partner with such an Organization so that together they could make Nigeria great again and have a head way out of the present crisis facing the nation.

”Media is what is shaping and giving direction particularly in Nigeria today that is faced with crisis’. He added that the role of the media is to correct, strengthen and give directions to the society”.

However, the NCPC Boss expressed his disappointment with the hate speech and fake news going on in the social media today.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation of the Nigeria News group, Chief Philip Agbese appreciated the NCPC boss for his selfless service to humanity. He said that the purpose of their visit was to congratulate the Executive Secretary on his well – deserved appointment.

He explained that the Executive Secretary had aligned his vision with that of President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the commission. He also commended the Executive Secretary for his leadership role in repositioning the Northern CAN as chairman of the body.

He further explained that they have devoted over four years patriotic reporting to promoting the image of the country and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that in Nigerian News, “we have biases for good governance and promotion of national unity which has culminated in our balanced reportage of the war against corruption and insecurity by President Buhari”.