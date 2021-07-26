Executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised Nigerian pilgrims to conduct themselves properly while performing pilgrimage.

Pam said this while addressing the first batch of 2020 pilgrims shortly after they arrived in Amman, Kingdom of Jordan yesterday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Celestine Toruka of the Media and Publicity Department of the commission, issued yesterday in Jos.

Pam urged the pilgrims to desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the commission and the country in general.

“While we are on pilgrimage, I wish to call on all to show who Christ is in our conduct.

“Shun any act that will embarrass the commission, Nigeria and even the host country,” he advised.

Pam commended the Jordanian government for the reception accorded the Nigerian delegation on arrival.

The executive secretary added that the Pilgrimage to Jordan would help to strengthen bilateral relations between it and Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT