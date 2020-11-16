By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged youths in the country to be focused on their goals and resolute to achieve desired growth in their career.

He equally charged the federal government not to relent in the unification of the people within the state so that it remains politically stable and viable in the long run.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, during the Annual Wusal Berom Fellowship at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, Rev Pam stressed the need to be united and more determined to build a great country.

Speaking on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, he said youths should take Nigeria as their home and return as the Biblical prodigal son for the betterment of the nation.

According to him, “The youths have made a mistake and the elders have mistaken too. We have to be more determined to build a great country,

especially what happened during the recent #EndSARS protest.

“I believed we have all learned our lesson, what we need to do is to sit down and seek a common path for the development of our nascent democracy. I am proud of the youths. They have shown they are determined. All the need to do is to channel their energy for the betterment of our nation.”

He also called on the Berom people to participate in building the nation and relationships with other ethnic nationals.

“We are sons of God and must act as one. We must put our hands together to build a great nation and move Nigeria forward. We have to participate in building our nation,” he said.

He also stressed that both Christians and Muslims must learn to live together in peace and harmony.

“We must learn to reside together in peace. And also encourage the government to stand on the path of justice because where there is peace there is justice,” he added.