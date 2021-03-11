By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has said NCPC is a bridge builder between the government and the church.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the Tor Tiv HRM, Prof. James Ayatse in his palace in Gboko, Benue State, on Thursday.

The NCPC boss explained that the Commission is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating, organising and superintending the movement of Christians to Israel, Greece, Rome, Jordan and other holy sites around the world.

He assured his royal host that NCPC would partner with him in its Pilgrimage programmes, especially in creating the needed awareness amongst his subjects.

“It is our honour and privilege to work with you in this venture to build the faith of our people by going to the holy sites around the world,” he said.

He posited that if we were able to take our people to the holy sites their faith would be renewed and they would come out strong.

The NCPC boss congratulated the Tor Tiv on his God given appointment and commiserated with him on the demise of the late Mai Tangale of Biliri, in Gombe state as well as the late elder brother of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswan who was murdered recently.

He commended him for the wonderful role he is playing as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

According to the Tor Tiv HRM, Prof James Ayatse congratulated the NCPC boss on his well deserved appointment which he said was hinged on his rich pedigree.

The royal father affirmed that part of the mandate of the Commission was to promote the Christian faith in practical manner. His words,” You are doing something that is practical and you need to be supported”.

“I want to assure you as the leader of the Christian Association of Traditional Rulers, we will do everything we can to support you”. He promised to let people know about the role of NCPC in promoting Christian faith.”

He urged the NCPC boss to explore the opportunity of organising Pilgrimage for members of his association.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria assured the NCPC boss that he would partner very closely with the Commission to create awareness and get more Christians committed to the services rendered by the Commission.