Executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr. Samson Ayokunle, will serve as the spiritual leader of the pilgrims for the 2020 maiden pilgrimage to Jordan.

The NCPC boss disclosed this in Jos yesterday during the inauguration of officials of 17 Districts of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Mangu local government area of Plateau State at the Evangelical Church Winning All, Mangu.

Pam also said the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, would be one of the dignitaries that would grace the commission’s flag off ceremony at Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heigpang, Jos on July 24.

He said the maiden pilgrimage exercise to Jordan would be the first time ever that Plateau Pilgrims would be airlifted from Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heigpang Jos to the Holy Land.

The NCPC helmsman thanked Governor Simon Lalong for ensuring that the airport is ready for use.