By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) says it is set to work in partnership with Air Peace for the smooth lift of 2021 pilgrims to the Holy land.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Abuja during a courtesy visit to NCPC by the management team of Air Peace led by its CEO, Allen Onyema.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executives secretary of NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, said the partnership would be of great help to Nigerians who want to perform pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

“We are happy to partner with you in this venture because pilgrimage is about taking and returning Nigeria safely, we know that you are excellent in your service delivery,” he said.

“We know the challenges now that you are facing which is not from the Nigeria government but the Israeli government, I can assure you that when all the agreements are reached, we will invite you.”

On his part, the CEO of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema assured the safety of Nigerians with the state-of-the-art plane it has acquired, adding the airline is working to get final security clearances from the Israeli government to fly directly from Nigeria.

“To seek ways of collaborating with the commission to make it easy for Nigerian Christian pilgrims to be able to perform their pilgrimage successfully without hitches,” he said.

“The Israeli government is serious about having a direct flight from Israel to Nigeria and they have used Air Peace for a dry run, which we took over 260 Israeli home during the outbreak of COVID-19”.

According to him “We are waiting for the Israeli government to give us the security clearances for us to begin direct flight to Israel. So we are ready and the Nigerian government is also supportive”.