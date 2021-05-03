By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, (NCPC) Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the NCPC would collaborate with the government of Plateau State on youth Pilgrimage to Israel.

The NCPC boss disclosed this in Jos during a two day Leadership and Peace Summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Youth Wing over the weekend.

Pam who was a lead guest speaker at the event affirmed that he would engage the government of Plateau State on how a sizeable number of Plateau Christian youth could be sponsored and supported to go on Holy Pilgrimage to Israel.

He reiterated that the Plateau State government had in the past sponsored the youths to Israel .

He explained that the Youth Pilgrimage programme of the Commission has a high spiritual and skilled acquisition content which makes it special and unique.

The No 1 Christian Pilgrim Officer of the Federation further expatiated that the youth Pilgrimage to Israel can only be arranged when the COVID 19 situation in Israel would have come down for the Israeli authorities to open their borders for international travels .

The two days Leadership and Peace Summit was organised in conjunction with the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission.