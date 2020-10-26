BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) is asking the federal

Government to consider the establishment of the North Central

Development Commission (NCDC) for the north central states.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of NCPF, Rt. Hon. Audu

Sule, who spoke with some journalists shortly after Arewa Consultative

Forum (ACF), meeting penultimate

Wednesday in Kaduna, said the north central has contributed

immensely to the development of the country, hence having a

development commission to help address challenges of the region in

specific terms will not be a bad idea.

Again, following speculations that the recent formation of NCPF was a

pull out from the northern mouthpiece, ACF, Hon. Sule said if they

actually pulled out, the ACF would collapse, it

won’t stand any more, adding that the speculation was baseless and of

no effect because north central is the backbone of ACF.

Recall that shortly after the NCPF was formed few months ago by

notable stakeholders from the north central zone, speculations was

ripe across the country that it was a pull out from ACF.

However, Sule pointed out that the pioneer brains behind the formation

of ACF, the mother umbrella of northerners were mostly people from the

north central and as such they won’t abandon the house they built.

“We are part of the North, we are part of ACF, in fact the founding

members of the ACF are from the north-central. The first chairman of

ACF is the Emir of Ilorin, after the Emir of Ilorin, late Sunday

Awoniyi took over. So, you can now see that we cannot build a house

and leave it for other people to live in.

“So, we are fully part of the the north and we can die for them and

the interest of the north. That is our region and that is where we

belong. Besides, ACF is our baby, because the pioneer leaders are from

North central.

“That is why we are telling the whole world that, the North central

states and Abuja are fully part of the North and fully part of ACF.

“You can also see that, the current chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh

is equally from the North central. The immediate past secretary general, Chief Anthony Sani is from the North central. Our present chairman of BoT in the North Central People’s Forum was first

the deputy chairman of ACF and he later became chairman of the Board

of Trustees of ACF, that is General JT Useni (Retd).”