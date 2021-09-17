The Oyo, Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it generated N23 billion from January to August from demand notices and interception of contraband from smugglers.

Speaking during the working visit of the zonal coordinator of NCS, Zone A, ACG Modupe Aremu, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the customs area controller, compt. Adamu Abdulkadir, said the command generated N23 billion from January to August.

He said, “The command generated N10 billion in June, the highest in the command, had 169 seizures and 13 suspects. As regards achieving its target, the command enhanced its strategies, set up a task force on excise PMS and mining to ensure all loopholes are closed.”

In her response, Aremu pointed out that she was not surprised at what was gotten from Ado Ekiti because she believed in the capable hand of the Customs Area Controller in charge.

“I know that you do not have a revenue target but of the interventions from vehicles on the road. The amount realised was quite remarkable and I believe the command can do better as the ember months approach.

At Oyo/Osun, she noted that the excise dragnet would be expanded and urged the controller to do a census to get factories that need to be licensed.

She commended Abdulkadir on his revenue of over N10 billion, adding that the service was not expecting less from him due to his antecedent.

Also, the Ondo/Ekiti Command, facilitated the export of 2,233 containers of cocoa beans in the last eight months.