ADVERTISEMENT

National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on Monday commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over the loss of seven personnel’s in the crash of its Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft.

National President of NCWS, Mrs Laraba Shoda in a statement in Abuja, described the incident as tragic.

Recall that Beechcraft KingAir B350 aircraft crashed on Sunday while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

The aircraft departed Abuja on Sunday in the morning before it crashed, killing all seven persons on board.

Shoda also commisirated with family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the crash.

According to her, as women, we join the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of our sons, brothers and husbands who died in the line of duty.

”They have shown their dedication and service to their father land. We pray for their souls to rest in peace ” she said.

Shoda prayed that God would comfort the bereaved families and the nation

The president also used the opportunity to condoled with the Niger State Government, school management and families of the abducted students of Government Science College Kagara.

Reports said that over 40 students of Government Science College Kagara, Niger state were kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen.

According to her, the reoccurrences of kidnaps in schools is one too many and government at all levels need to urgently address the issue

”We can no longer take our children to schools and sleep with our eyes close for the fear of what will happened to them.

”This is not good for our education sector and the nation at large. We need to d something urgently, ”she said.

Shoda while calling on the women to pray for the safe return of the students, prayed for the families and urged them to trust in God for the safe returned of the children.