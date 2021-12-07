The president, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, has called on women to break barriers to better placement in the society.

Shoda said with over 45 million women working in the informal sector, and with 49 per cent of the total population of the country being women, but with less than 2 per cent in the formal sector, it is evident that Nigeria is not doing the right thing in elevating women.

She made the call during the 2021 Leadership Training by the citizenship Training and Learning Centre, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, organised by the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) with the collaboration of the Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED), a project of the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

She said ’I think it is evident from the statistic available that although Nigerian women are hardworking and constitute almost 50 per cent of the population and have proven to be reliable, capable and innovative, the atmosphere for conducive growth and opportunities to be at the board rooms, executive councils and positions of authority have not been provided ‘’.

Shoda therefore, challenged the women to continue to advocate and engage to ensure they are recognized and are given the desired position they deserve in all facet of national development.

Meanwhile, over 100 Women groups from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, attending the 2021 Leadership training, at the citizenship Training and Learning Centre, asked the federal and state governments to increase investment, open more access, break barriers, and introduce concrete and trackable policies that will enhance the lives of the 49 per cent of Nigeria’s women population.

Earlier, the head of learning of the centre, Dr Alero Abokwara Adjekota, thanked the partnership with the NCWS and PAWED, which she said has given the annual training a unique opportunity to widen the scope by looking at not only the etiquettes, protocols and qualities of leadership, but exploring how women can advocate for economic opportunities to enhance their contribution to national development.

Panellists at the event, comprising of officials from the Small and Medium Enterprises Agency, (SMEDAN), Cooperative Financing Association of Nigeria (CFAN), NACCIMA Women Group (NAWORG), Women in Management, Business, and Public Sector (WIMBIZ), and the National Association of Women in Business (NAWE), all agreed that for Nigeria to really attain her potentials as the leader of the black nations, it is imperative for governments at all levels to recognise and deliberately introduce policies that will empower, create opportunities and open access to women in the areas of economy, leadership and sports.

The 3-day training ended on Wednesday with physical exercises, competitions, and motivational speeches to spur the women to take up the message of hope for the Nigerian women to their various destinations.