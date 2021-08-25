The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, has debunked a report of sleeping soldiers on duty while bandits attacked Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on Tuesday, killing two and abducting one officer.

Consequently, the DHQ also revealed that the Academy had constituted a board of enquiry to unravel the immediate circumstances surrounding the breach of security.

The director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, stated this while reacting to an online report alleging that the soldiers monitoring the CCTV cameras at NDA were sleeping when the bandits attacked the institution.

He said, “the Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that the allegation is untrue and hence challenge the medium to publish forthwith a verifiable proof of personnel sleeping during the incident.

“Let me use this opportunity, to reiterate that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security with a view to sanction any personnel found culpable and also prevent future occurrence.”

The bandits had on August 24, 2021 attacked the officers’ residential quarters within the NDA, leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of one other officer whose fate remains uncertain since Tuesday.

Though the NDA authorities had launched manhunt for the perpetrators, the abducted officer is yet to be rescued as at press time.

The DHQ spokesperson, therefore, cautioned the online medium to guide against being used as a propaganda tool by enemies of the country.

He said the medium should not consciously or unconsciously collaborate with unscrupulous elements to spread unverified stories on the unfortunate event that occurred at NDA Kaduna while tarnishing the good image and reputation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the eyes of the civil populace.

“It is perhaps important to mention that the AFN as a professional force consist of highly trained personnel who are dedicated to their duties of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Let me also assure that we shall continue to update the general public as events unfold as we are all aware the search and rescue of the abducted officer is still on.

“Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with it’s operations to ensure all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice,” Sawyerr stated.