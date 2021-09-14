The House of Representatives Committee on Defence, on Tuesday, interrogated the minister of defence, Brig-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd), and the commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, over the August 24 attack on the the military institution by bandits.

The legislative committee also urged the military authorities to ensure that the kidnapped officer was rescued from the bandit’s den.

Recall that two Army officers were killed in the incident, while another was abducted when bandits attacked the military institution, located in the Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister briefed the lawmakers on the efforts of his Defence Ministry to nip the nation’s security challenges in the bud, particularly the new agreement between the federal government and the Russian Federation on the fight against terrorism. While the NDA commandant, who also appeared before the committee, submitted reports of investigation on the attack.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson, noted that his committee was interested in knowing how the abducted officer could be rescued.

“This committee is interested in the security breach that led to the killing and abduction of officers at NDA and we would also listen to how the military would find the missing officer that was abducted by the bandits.

“We have invited the Commandant to come and explain to the committee how this unfortunate event happened and how we can prevent such from happening again,” Benson said.

While addressing journalists before the closed-door session with the committee members, the commandant said no stone would be left unturned in the efforts to rescue the abducted officer and to ensure that incident not reoccur again.

“I assumed command of the academy on the 9th of July this year and barely six weeks later this unfortunate incident occurred. I am delighted to be given this opportunity to be here to shed light on the occurrence and perhaps more importantly the ongoing efforts we are making to recover the abducted officers. And also measures the academy is currently emplacing to ensure that this does not ever occur again.

“At this point, I would also like to register my deep appreciation and inform the House as well that the day this incident occurred, the Chief of Defence Staff visited the Academy the same day, the Chief of Army Army Staff (COAS) visited three days later, by the following week all the service chiefs and they were all in the academy just to commiserate with the academy community and also to get more information on what the academy is doing to ensure that this incident does not occur again,” he said.

Meanwhile, as a tradition, the House adjourned plenary to mourn a deceased member, Adedayo Omolafe, who died during the annual recess.