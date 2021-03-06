By Tunde Oguntola, Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

Members of the Abuja Literary Society (ALS) yesterday gathered to honour the publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, who was also a board of trustees member of the society, describing him as a promoter of reading culture and literature in the country.

The media mogul passed away on 11 December 2020 after a brief illness.

Leading the trail of tributes during the ALS Open Mic Night in Abuja, in honour of Nda-Isaiah was the programme director, ALS, Dike Chukwumerije, who described him as a shining light in the literary and intellectual eco-system.

Chukwumerije said Nda-Isaiah was a promoter of Nigeria’s unity and an outstanding student of history and global politics.

According to him, “He was passionate about promoting literature and reading culture in the society. He understood that promoting literature and reading culture is important to develop the society.

“He understood that the foundation to have a more critical approach to social political and social-economic problems is promoting the reading culture to help people critically analyse any issue.”

Speaking further, he said Nda-Isaiah supported the society to grow for the past two decades.

He stated that Sam was a bridge-builder and champion of ‘big ideas’, which he said he vigorously canvassed.

He said the late media mogul was a serial entrepreneur with a portfolio of thriving businesses and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on whose platform he contested for the presidential ticket in 2014.

Delivering her poem, Khadija Bashir, said: “Bittersweet memories are the memories of those who are at the coffer of our hearts.”

Her poem reads in part: “Words and discussions are forgotten but memories of them return, the memories of the beloved ones who are near to the heart, the memories of those who we remember in our prayers.

“The memories of those who we keep the flavour of their mention on our tongue, the memories of those whose good deeds we keep at the coffer of our hearts.”

Also, in her poem, Ms Zainab Galadima, said death is an inevitable end.

She said death brings pain that shatters the heart, mind and the most painful feeling one can ever feel.

“The pain that reaps the heart and freezes the blood!

“The pain that puts happiness to a standstill and you feel you would never smile again!

“Death the necessary and inevitable end! The day you left, left us so cold!

“How can death take a beautiful soul, a soul so promising and full of life, a life well lived as an example of goodness!

“Death might be a physical end but death is not the end.”

Speaking earlier, LEADERSHIP director, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said the media mogul from his childhood admired and took after their father as a newspaperman.

“Since Sam was a young man. He was a lover of books. He impacted his generation. He had done his own. He served the country, humanity and God,” he added.