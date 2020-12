By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the passing of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a loss to the progressive community and nation as a whole.

In a terse condolence statement on Saturday, Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, prayed for the eternal repose of his soul.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) received the death of Mr. Samuel Nda-Isaiah with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

“We join the family, members of All Progressives Congress in Niger State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group and former presidential aspirant on the platform of our party, APC.

“His death is a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Pharmacist Samuel Nda-Isaiah, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”.

Mr Nda-Isaiah died late Friday at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. He had on Thursday performed all his official functions including the inauguration of the editorial board of his new publication, National Economy.