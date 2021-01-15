BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA AND HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Members of a pro-democracy group in the country, Friends of Democracy yesterday expressed shock over the demise of the publisher and chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a man with great humour, justice and tranquility.

The leader of the delegation, Sule Hamma, stated this when the group paid a condolence visit to the family yesterday in Abuja at his residence.

While condoling the family of Nda-Isaiah, Hamma described the late media mogul as a detribalised Nigerian who was resolute to ensure national growth and development.

Hamma also said that the media mogul who was also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was an open-minded man, without ethnic bias or religious differences.

‘’I pray to God to continue to bring solace in the family he left behind,’’ he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Nda-Isaiah was a great patriot and the group feels deeply saddened that at the height of his career he is no more. He is a beacon of hope and a person to emulate.”

On his part, a member of the delegation, Usman Bugaje said the association worries about his children and how they will succeed in life.

He added that ‘’the best way to keep Sam’s legacy is to ensure that his businesses continue to flourish.’’

Also speaking, Amb Fatima Bello Abubakar while condoling the family over the loss, said the association shares the pain of the family.

‘’Kindly accept our condolences. We pray that almighty God will forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest,’’ she prayed.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Seddi Sebastian Maimiko has extended deepest condolences to the entire management and staff of the LEADERSHIP Group Limited over the demise of the publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a condolence message on behalf of the Governing Council Management, Senate, Staff, Students and the entire University, Maimiko said the entrepreneur, politician and media mogul left when his vast experience in diverse fields of endeavour was much needed.

“His passion was always to add greater value to Nigeria’s quest towards nation building by using the widely read media outfit he founded the Leadership Group of Newspapers, as a veritable platform for creating awareness among the nation’s citizenry.

“We in the University of Jos feel truly privileged to have over the years, partnered with the Leadership Group in the campaign to properly enlighten the Nigerian populace through ethical and balanced information dissemination of our activities especially in the field of Research Communication