The chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Zainab Nda-Isaiah, and the Niger State government have emphasised the importance of patience as a core value among youths.

They said this during the inauguration of trustees to manage the N250 million Auwalu Salisu Fund.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago had announced and redeemed the pledge to Salisu, a Kano-based commercial tricycle rider, who was honoured for his extraordinary act of honesty in returning N15 million he found in his tricycle.

In March, Auwalu was named “2023 Outstanding Young Person of the Year,” for his integrity.

The governor said during the ceremony in Abuja in March that he was making the pledge on behalf of himself, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ministers, the APC Governors’ Forum, and the Niger State government.

He said the money should be used for Salisu’s education and accommodation and also to help set up a viable business for him.

Auwalu also received a scholarship offer for a PhD programme at Baze University from Mr. Peter Obi, a fellow award winner and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, during the LEADERSHIP Annual Conference Award.

The seven-member Trustees comprise representatives from the Niger State government, LEADERSHIP Group, the Sam Nda-Isaiah Foundation, and Auwalu’s family.

At yesterday’s inauguration in Abuja, Mrs. Nda-Isaiah praised Salisu’s act of honesty and commended the governor for his commitment to keeping his promise.

“Salisu’s decision to return such a significant amount of money is truly inspiring. The temptation he faced must have been immense, but he chose integrity over personal gain.

“Integrity meets integrity. This event celebrates integrity and is a testament to the governor’s mandate to ensure these funds support Auwalu’s development.”

On his part, Mr Aminu Suleman Takuma, the commissioner for the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Investment, and Private Sector Development, Niger State, said patience often leads to great rewards.

Takuma, who represented a trustee and the Niger State SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman,

said, “Those that want to rush, where do they end up? This advice goes not only to the young ones but also to the parents.

“There are so many good things we are not showing out there. This has demonstrated the kind of individual the governor is. This is a gentleman.”

The editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, highlighted the importance of recognising acts of integrity through their annual conference and awards.

He said Salisu’s story exemplified the values that LEADERSHIP sought to promote and called on others to fulfil their pledges to him.

The Trustees are Usman and Alhaji Abdulbergy, the governor’s special adviser on Digital and Strategic Communications, who was also present at the event; Ishiekwene; vice chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mike Okpere, and the group managing director, Muazu Elazeh; Salisu’s uncle, Abba Tukur, and Alhaji Bala Kabara.

The Trustees are set to visit Kano next week to meet with Salisu and his family to commence the implementation of the Fund.