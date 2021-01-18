By TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has once again commiserated with the family of Chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspaper

Group, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah. He also said that the publisher was always committed to rallying support for things that concerned Nupe people and used his medium to project Nupe cultural values positively to the world.

Speaking during a condolence visit at the residence of Mr Sam

Nda-Isaiah in Abuja yesterday, he said beyond the fact that he was a

bridge builder who lived an exemplary life, he was a very committed

and dedicated man.

The Etsu Nupe said the late Publisher was also a committed and loyal

citizen who promoted unity and development of the country.

According to him, ‘’Sam Nda-Isaiah was a committed and dedicated man.

He was always on the frontline in anything we want to do.

He always supports and projects the cultural values of the Nupe.’’

Speaking further, he averred that the Nupe nation would not forget the roles

he played for the Nupe nation and the country.

Describing him as a candid, truthful, and open-minded person he said,

‘’He always speaks from the bottom of his heart and don’t mince his words,’’ he said.

He further described his death as painful and saddening and prayed to

God to grant his soul eternal rest.