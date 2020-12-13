Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has described the late Publisher of the LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER, Sam Nda Isaiah as a man of uncommon courage and determination.

Nda Isaiah, a graduate of Pharmacy was a renowned Newspaper Columnist in Daily Trust before venturing into his own business as Publisher of the LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPERS.

Describing the late Pharmacist-turned Publisher cum Politician as a man of rare courage, Governor Akeredolu said Nda Isaiah, even as a proud Pharmacist, made an enviable inroad into Journalism and Publishing, leaving legacies in the sands of time.

The governor’s condolence message which was contained in a statement issued by the State commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo on saturday said the late publisher left legacies in the sands of time.

“In all that God gives, life, perhaps, enjoys the monopoly of throwing up varied sides to the exclusion of every other thing. Just as Life moulds, mortals, with dexterous commitment, determination and courage, can mould for themselves their choice of life for their benefit.

“He was not just a proud product of one of Africa’s best, the Pharmacy Faculty of the then University of Ife, Great Ife. Nda Isaiah’s passion for writing which ultimately moulded his passion for Journalism and ultimately, Publishing, was palpable just as it was uncommon. He made immeasurable marks on both ends.

“No doubt, the late Nda Isaiah left legacies of hard work, professionalism as well as proud products of his passion, Journalism, where many have distinguished themselves all over the country.

“As a Politician, he displayed rare determination and fearlessness, signposting focus as he ran for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the APC during the presidential primary that heralded the 2015 elections”, Ojogo, one time Group Politics Editor of the LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPERS quoted the Governor in the statement.