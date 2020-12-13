By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former Deputy governor and minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shehu Shagari described the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah as a good man and a patriotic Nigerian.

Shagari who stated this in a tweet, reflected on how he and the late publisher discussed plans on the establishment of the Newspaper.

“NDA-Isaiah was a good man and a patriotic Nigerian. We were good friends dating back to my time in Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

“He discussed with me his plans to set up the LEADERSHIP Newspaper. In my little way, I helped him to make it a reality. RIP,” he posted on his tweeter handle.