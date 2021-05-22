Tributes poured in yesterday for the late chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and other departed media leaders in the country, during an ‘Afternoon of Tributes’ held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

Those honoured included Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah; a former governor of Lagos State and pioneer president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Alhaji Lateef Jakande; a former minister of information and culture and ex-president and secretary-general of NGE, Prince Tony Momoh; and life patron, NPAN, Mallam Ismaila Isa.

Other deceased media leaders honoured were a former director-general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and executive director, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Ben Egbuna; late publisher, New Nation and former editor, Sunday Times, Mr. Gbolabo Ogunsanwo, former general manager, Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation (LSBC) and columnist, Mr. Bisi Lawrence; former editor, Daily Express, Mr. Eddie Aderinokun; and a past president, NGE and former managing director and chairman, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mallam Wada Maida.

Speaking at the programme organized by the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors(NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the keynote address described the late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a media icon who etched his name in gold.

Osinbajo spoke the programme which had the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi; his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako –Oyedele; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who said he could not fail to attend an event that celebrates Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Kakaki Nupe, Jim Ovia and other notable personalities in the Nigerian media industry in attendance.

He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah was also another media icon whose path led from journalism to politics. Though originally a pharmacist, what earned Sam national acclaim were his forthright and uncompromising columns, first in Daily Trust and then in Leadership, the paper he founded in 2004. And he carried that principled forthright disposition into politics. In the years before and after his presidential bid in 2015, he established himself firmly as one of the most principled voices in the media.’’

The vice president said, “The roll call of these leading lights that have left us is a truly impressive one and it can be said without exaggeration that eternity has claimed a rich harvest. These men were remarkable and outstanding – giants of their craft in every right. While we recognize that their exit leaves a significant vacuum, this gathering serves a threefold purpose.’’

He added, “The media leaders in whose name and memory we have gathered today are giants precisely because they understood the struggles of their times and embraced their roles in them. In so doing, they wrote their names in gold and remain reference points for succeeding generations. Today, we too must embrace the quest before us, make common cause with progressive nation-builders across all divides, take ownership of our country and build a sustainable future for our children.’’

He noted that there was a reason why the media is described as the fourth estate of the realm, saying the media had the sheer ability to influence hearts, minds and direct the public imagination as no other institution comes close to its power.

“You can shape how people think and you can interpret reality in a way that animates our most constructive public-spirited instincts or in a way that summons our darkest and most destructive impulses. You have the power to elevate public debate in a way that no other institution can.

‘’It is said that journalism is the first rough draft of history. It is true that reportage shapes the perception and understanding of events, it shapes memories, and because of all this it can influence behaviour. There are arguably no bigger influencers than those who report and interpret the world to us. This is considerable power and it comes with responsibility.

‘’And I emphasize this because we are at yet another defining moment in history-the age of technology revolution where, once the dissemination of news was the preserve of states and corporations, the information revolution has completely democratized the media environment. The very meaning of the term “media owner” has changed and no longer refers to people with your profile. In this era of citizen journalism, everyone now has a voice whether through blogs, websites, online publications and podcasts.

‘’The democratization of information unleashed by the information age has also introduced related risks with implications for economic and socio-political stability. Individuals and private interests now control means of information dissemination that were once the exclusive preserve of corporations and governments. These capabilities are increasingly used in all sorts of maligning ways by those that harbour ill-intent. Fake news is being trafficked on a scale that is capable of warping the perception of reality by huge numbers of people and inducing social conflict.

‘’I believe that media leaders must use the considerable influence you have to seek ways of achieving a consensus on the responsible use of social media. But that is a matter for a much fuller discussion. For the moment, these developments converge with this period of turbulence in the life of our nation, there is really only one question that matters – are we building up our country or are we tearing her down? This is a question that we must ask ourselves in every sphere of endeavour.

‘’It is the plumb line with which history will judge our generation. Because there is really only one divide at this point. It is the line between those who are committed to constructive action and those who are pursuing a destructive course.

‘’Our country is not perfect and we all know this. But the cure for her imperfections is most certainly neither destruction nor a heedless descent into anarchy being promoted by some voices. We all have a share in the much needed work of rebuilding, redesigning, reforming and healing our nation.

‘’Creating commonality of purpose in ethnically and culturally diverse societies is challenging the world over. However, nation-building is not the sole preserve of politicians and governments; in fact, it is just as much a task for civil society of which the media is an important member, ‘’ he said.

In his tribute to the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Editor In Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, said the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP was indeed a man of big ideas and infectious zeal and boundless energy.

He said, “Sam Nda-Isaiah did not love his country in words only. In the over two and a half decades that he segued from his profession, pharmacy, to journalism, he invested himself in the art of speaking truth to power, a gift he inherited from his journalist father and honed through years of dedicated practice and personal education. “Sam Nda-Isaiah was a bridge-builder and an ardent believer in a one, united and strong Nigeria.

“A down-to-earth pundit and straight shooter, he said in many of his writings that he believed that Nigeria is stronger and better together. He saw from his many personal travels and expansive self-education that countries with large populations and focused, disciplined leadership are able to get a whole lot more done for citizens and secure their place in the world. China was his ever-present example. Not that he under-estimated the challenges of a multiethnic nation like Nigeria, but, Sam Nda-Isaiah believed that given the country’s potentials, and with the right leadership, there is nothing it cannot not achieve.

‘’After years of punditry, he threw his hat in the ring in 2014 and, in a bold, courageous move for which he will forever be remembered, he contested the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party whose formation he played a frontline role. He lost the ticket, but his ideas were not defeated – ideas for a change in the bankrupt, beggarly status of state governments and the renewal and transformation of the country.

‘’He continued to canvass these ideas as a party man, a businessman and a visionary till the very end. It is remarkable that perhaps the only birthday that Sam Nda-Isaiah marked in pomp and circumstance was his 50th.’’

The Editor-In-Chief went down memory lane on how the ruling party came to power, saying the late Sam Nda-Isaiah actually created the forum that brought political gladiators together and eventually gave birth to the ruling party.

Speaking on behalf of the families of other departed media leaders, the chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, thanked the prominent Nigerians that converged on Lagos to honour the departed media leaders.

She said, “A day like this brings mixed feelings, you are full of joy and also full of sadness because of what we are celebrating, how do you celebrate someone who died so recently but it is a testament to their legacies, that it is not yet a year and yet they are being celebrated.

“I want to thank everybody present, and all the different bodies that put this together. On behalf of all the families of the nine that were honoured here today, I would like to speak for myself and on behalf of everyone, I want to say that it is our real desire that their legacies will live on, that everything that they stood for will not only be remembered but would be built upon to create a greater community, a better Nigeria not just for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children.’’

Earlier, the president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, said in his opening remarks that the association and other organisers of the event decided to honour the nine icons to show that the media had produced its own share of worthwhile men.

Yusuf also said the organisers hold the deceased senior media practitioners in high esteem, whose legacies were worth celebrating, saying they lived an eventful and impactful life.

He specifically described the late Sam Nda- Isaiah as a great columnist and publisher whose intensity of engagement was unparalleled.