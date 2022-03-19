A national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Saidu Etsu, yesterday said the big ideas of the Leadership Newspapers founder, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, are too brilliant to die, adding that they give assurance of a better Nigeria.

Etsu said the big ideas incorporate a philosophy that is capable of breaking the jinx and making young people participate more in politics.

He stated this when he visited the Leadership Media Group corporate headquarters in Abuja after purchasing his nomination form for the contest of national chairman of the party in the March 26 convention.

The 36-year-old aspirant added that the late media mogul was a father to him in his political journey and could not detach himself from his philosophy.

He said, “The Big Ideas project is a political thing and that’s why we don’t want it to die down like that because it has become a philosophy in life and that’s why today, we came here directly to show the whole world that we are in the political cycle of this country with the Big Ideas that will break the jinx to make sure that a young person will emerge the first national chairman in the history of Nigeria and Africa.

“I started my political journey with the late Sam Nda-Isaiah who has mentored me and was like a father to me and I couldn’t achieve this without even coming here to appreciate the entire family because they show me love, to even have this nomination form, I think wherever Sam Nda-Isaiah is, he is going to be a smiling man because his dream for a better Nigeria is there in us, that is why the Big Ideas is inbuilt in us and he has given us the assurance that the country will be better even after his life.

“Although this nomination form price came as a shock, we’re not deterred because we believe in Nigeria, and we believe in a progressive family because this party will go beyond 2023,” he added.

