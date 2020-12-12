The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has described the death of Publisher of Leadership Group, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah as a monumental loss to the media and the nation.

In a statement released Saturday in Abuja, jointly signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, Chairman and Secretary of Council respectively, it noted that council received the news of the death of the publisher with rude shock.

It stated that the late Nda-Isaiah was not only a true friend of the council, who never missed any opportunity to engage the council, but also one personality whose doors were wide opened to the NUJ anytime for interactions and negotiation on labour issues.

According to the statement, “The former publisher would be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media, national discourse, development and passion for the dissemination of information which he achieved through his medium (Leadership Group with its many titles).

“The entire members of the NUJ FCT Council condole with the family of the visionary publisher, whose newspaper began a new approach to publication and gave the voiceless a voice to speak especially in the North.

“We also commiserate with the management and staff of Leadership Group and enjoin the entire members of NUJ FCT Council to identify with their colleagues in their moment of grief and, pray God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“He would also be remembered for his consistent conviction and strong belief in the socialist ideology for an egalitarian society, where the masses enjoy equal opportunity and social justice as he demonstrated with his “Big Ideas” .

“He was fearless and selfless. A great Nigerian patriot who was passionate about the liberation of the ordinary people from the doldrums of oppression to freedom and that was why he was rewarded with the title of “Kaakaki Nupe” by his people” the statement added.