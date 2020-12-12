BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of the Publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria has lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends and associates as well as the media industry, where the late Nda-Isaiah was a major player said he fought for a better Nigeria.

The governor in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, said the late publisher’s eternal passage came at a time when Nigeria needed more of his knowledge and wealth of experience in different areas of endeavours.

He noted that the late Nda-Isaiah’s LEADERSHIP Newspaper, which has been at the forefront of fighting for a better society had just honoured him along with some prominent Nigerians for modest contributions to humanity and was looking forward to attending the event.

He said: “Death is not what anybody has control over. It will come when it’s time. It is painful that the late Nda-Isaiah left at a time when some of us were looking forward to the Leadership newspaper event.”

“It is my prayer that God will grant him eternal rest and grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He will be sorely missed.”