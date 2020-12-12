BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the Founder, LEADERSHIP Newspapers and Chairman, late Sam Nda-Isaiah as a true patriot who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry and offered jobs to hundreds of Nigerians through his companies.

Governor Ortom who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase said he received the news of the death of LEADERSHIP publisher with shock, describing it as painful to lose such a vibrant young man who has been contributing to the growth of the nation.

Ortom also send condolences to the government and people of Niger State, the LEADERSHIP newspaper family and the Nda-Isaiah family in particular.

The Governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.