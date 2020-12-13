The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has paid tribute to the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah described the death of publisher as a lost of guardian.

In a condolence message, signed by the spokesperson of the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said that their are saddened by the news of the passing of Leadership newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda Isiah.

He said, “Mr Isiah, a reputed pharmacist, prolific writer and skilled politician was also a passionate northerner who identified with the aspirations and struggles of the everyday northerner.

“The CNG shall for a long time feel the huge vacuum created by the passage of this gentleman who had been a strong pillar to the group since inception.

“Mr Isiah had been forthcoming with support, encouragement, mentorship and guide to the CNG a privilege that greatly promoted its activities.

“While wishing his family, associates and staff members the fortitude to bear this monumental loss, we at the CNG have equally lost that great man of exemplary qualities and foresight,” he said.