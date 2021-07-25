Youths in the Niger Delta region have been urged to engage in sporting activities in order to take their minds away from mischief and other vices.

The call was made by Interim Administrator/CEO of the NDDC at the end of a football tournament organised by the union of the NDDC for its staff.

The tournament which was tagged “MD’s cup 2021” kicked off at Itam West football field in Akwa Ibom State on the 19th of July and ended on the 23rd of July. It was a refreshing time for the staff of the commission as it allowed them to interact with each other and network with visitors who came from far to witness the event.

During a press briefing with newsmen, the Special Adviser on Youth Matters to the Interim Administrator of NDDC, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, who spoke on behalf of his boss urged youths in the Niger Delta Region to take their minds away from mischief by engaging meaningfully in sporting activities.

Udengs advised at the end of the maiden edition of the five-day football tournament organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission, in Port Harcourt the Rivers State Capital, to enable staff of the commission to keep fit for effective productivity during work hours.

The S.A on youth appreciated Barr. Effiong Akwa for participating fully during the opening and closing of the event. He said gestures like this do not only encourage staff but gives them a sense of belonging, promoting staff unity, a healthy workforce and motivation. He further enthused that the Niger Delta Region will only be great when youths from the area are determined and focused.

He said sports, like education, were veritable tools that could be used in realising the transformation of society. However, the Special Assistant on Youth reeled out plans of the commission to organize a football tournament among the nine states in the Niger Delta.

“The NDDC will soon organize a football competition among the nine states that make up the Niger Delta, This is to produce skilled individuals that will contribute positively to society through sports activities

“As we already know, sports create a veritable avenue for youths to discover their hidden talents. Sports all over the world today is no longer a pastime venture as it has become big business and now brings national and international recognition to those who give it the seriousness it deserves.”

While congratulating the Male and Female winners of the NDDC Football tournament, Eradiri commended the participants for the display of sportsmanship during the competition.