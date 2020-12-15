By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

About 48hours after the appointment of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, as the new interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a federal high court sitting in Abuja, has been asked to declare his appointment as a nullity.

In a fresh suit with case number FHC/ABJ/CS/609/2020, the Plaintiff, Patriotic Youth Organization Of Nigeria, told the court that Mr. Akwa’s appointment violates Sections 2, 3, 4, and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plaintiff through their counsel, K.C. Okpo Esq. prayed the court to declare the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as illegal, null and void.

About two day ago, President Buhari, through a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, announced the sacked of Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei led Interim Management, IMC and appointed Mr. Akwa, as the new interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Also joined in the suit as defendants are the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Senate and the. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

In the suit, the plaintiff prayed the court for the determination of the following questions, “Whether by combined reading of section 2, 3, and 4 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the 1 Defendant or any other person has the power to appoint any person into the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as sole administrator.

“Whether the appointment of 5 Defendants as the sole Interim Administrator of the NDDC by the 1 Defendant is not in violation of Sections 2, 3, 4, 8 and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

"Whether the 1 Defendant has the legal power or authority to perform the powers of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and/or the function of the Managing Director and the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without following the laid down procedure in Sections 2, 3, and 4,8 and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Plaintiff is also seeking the following reliefs: “A Declaration of this Honourable Court that by the provision of Section 2, 3, 4 and 12 of Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the appointment of the 5 Defendant as a sole interim Administrator of NDDC is illegal, void and null and of no effect.

“A Declaration of this Honourable Court to the effect that by holistic consideration of the all the sections of Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the appointment of the 5h as a sole Interim Administrator or any other appellation ascribed to his appointment by the 1 Defendant is in clear violation of the NDDC (Establishment) Act specifically Sections 2, 3, 4, and 12 of the Act.

“An Order of this Honourable Court declaring the appointment of the 5th Defendant as the sole interim Administrator and/or any other names ascribed to his appointment by the 1st Defendant is violation of Sections 2, 3, 4, and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.