ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that the ongoing forensic audit of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was not targeted at anybody but to set an organogram for the interventionist agency.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, March 11, 2021, perform, virtually, the official inauguration of the NDDC headquarters complex, located along Eastern By-Pass, Marine Base, Port Harcourt.

Akpabio, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the forensic auditors will soon visited sites of over 12,000 abandoned projects of the commission scattered in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “The forensic audit is going on, not targeted at anybody but it is just to set organogram to know where we went wrong. I can go to my state and drive on 30 or 30 kilometers of dualized road by the federal government, but we cannot see dualized roads done by NDDC or even the OMPADEC.

“All the roads that NDDC has done, after six months or after a rainfall, the road is washed away. This Covid-19 period, every person in the Niger Delta should have gone to NDDC hospital. It should have been a specialist centre where you are sure that oxygen is available.”

Also speaking, interim sole administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, said the now completed NDDC headquarters complex was started in 1996, by the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC).

Akwa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the love he has for the people of the Niger Delta region by ensuring the completion of the headquarters projects describing the President as a man that loves development.

He also thanked Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for providing a conducive environment for the contractors to conclude construction work on the project as well as the host community for being peaceful.