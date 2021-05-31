A socio-political group, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition, has described the recent protest at the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by Ijaw youths, as an invitation to violence.

The group said that the crossing of boundaries by the Ijaw youths to embark on such protest could throw the entire region into a circle of violence.

In a release signed by the president, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition, Mr Aniefiok Obot and secretary, John Jumbo, made available to LEADERSHIP in Uyo at the weekend, the group said such move would only breed more irresponsible persons and groups in the region.

The group, therefore, urged Ijaw Coalition of Youths and every other concerned interest in the struggle for a better Niger Delta to keep the peace and avoid creating any athmosphere or environment that would become detrimental to peaceful coexistence and overall development of the region.

“The recourse to sponsored blackmail and intimidation in trying to send a message at every juncture of your struggle yields no one any good. Moreso given that all issues pertaining to your current protest are already being addressed at the highest levels

“Also, the upping of ante in crossing boundaries to confront primary constituencies of office holders is a direct call out to youths of those communities whether in Bayelsa, Delta or Akwa Ibom states to rise up and equally act irresponsibly, which will have a net effect of throwing the entire region into an orgy of clannishness, retaliations and violence

“The conclusion of the forensic audits is a presidential directive which the President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFON) has the prerogative of, and for which no amount of intimidation will deter from carrying to a logical conclusion and what would be the essence of embarking on the exercise if we were not intending the benefit from its findings and reports?.

“The slight shift from the last conclusion date to July does not throw up any necessity to challenge the President as currently done especially after the explanation by the Honorably Minister that a substansive board is under way after the audit.It is therfore necessary for every stakeholders to maintain the needful peace to see the process to its conclusion without heating up the policy, as we cannot afford the playout of another North East situation down here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Niger Delta Conscience Coalition urges these Ijaw Coalition of youths and every other concerned interest in the struggle for a better Niger Delta to keep the peace and avoid creating any athmosphere or environment that will become detrimental to our peaceful coexistence and overall development as a region.

“Equally, the sponsors of these youths have not shown any faith as statesmen, neither do they wish nor desire a cohesive Niger Delta by their actions. We hereby urge them to rise to the call of leadership and exemplariness expected of them and desist from every such acts in guise and disguise. Wisdom spells that an injury to one is an injury,” they stated.