A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has described the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a den of corruption.

The NDDC was set up by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 as an interventionist agency to cater for the rapid infrastructural and economic development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Princewill, who spoke when he appeared on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said corruption in the Commission will continue unabated due to the complicity of some federal institutions.

He expressed regrets that those appointed to head the NDDC were not a reflection of true representatives of the people of the region, saying that such appointees will remain loyal to their benefactors only.

The APC chieftain said: “NDDC is definitely a den of corruption. Let me tell you the secret that many people don’t know. Anything you see corruption going on somewhere, it means that there is a national complicity because EFCC is federal power.

“If you want to deal with corruption, you know how to deal with it. We will be here in the Niger Delta and they will send somebody from Abuja to be our leader, when the leader is supposed to come from us.”

Princewill also accused Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, of concentrating developmental projects within the Port Harcourt metropolis, comprising of Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

He stated that although Wike has done a number of projects in the state but the projects were not ideal for the people of the state.

The APC chieftain said: “I don’t believe that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is all bad. To score him, I will score him 3/10 per cent. He did projects yes, but not ideal projects. To say Wike is performing; how?

“He has done one or two things but the list of demeanors are too many. As far as Rivers State is concerned, Governor Wike’s development is centered in Port Harcourt.

“Bori is the headquarters of Ogoni, large number of people are there; in Degema, large number of people live there. So also are Ahoada, Andoni and Etche. But, apart from Port Harcourt, other parts of Rivers State are not developed.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the NDDC to the allegation of corruption proved abortive as its Director of Corporate Communication, Dr. Ibitoye Abosade, did not respond to calls and text messages placed to his known phone number.