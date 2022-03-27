The Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has said there was no formal transmission of power from the presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs over the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

MOSIEND president, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo West, made the declaration yesterday while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt.

West stated that the interventionist agency had been bedeviled with colossal losses since the Niger Delta ministry assumed the role of its supervision.

He said: “The NDDC is an act of parliament established in 2000. Eight years later, President Yar’Adua of blessed memory came up with the Niger Delta ministry still to deepen development in the Niger Delta region.

“They did say that the NDDC should be a parastatal of the ministry. Yes, even with that caviet, the presidency did not relinquish that supervisory power to the Niger Delta ministry because the NDDC itself has a democratic setting.

“It is a reflection of the representation of the people within the states of the Niger Delta. That is, the NDDC is supposed to be under direct supervision of the presidency.”

“Let us look at the colossal losses that have bedeviled the NDDC since it’s powers was transmitted to the ministry. Corruption was huge the moment it went to the ministry. Statistics are there for you to see.”