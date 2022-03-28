National publicity secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Ken Robinson, has said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was suffering from leadership and governance problems.

Robinson, who disclosed this yesterday while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said that the statistics provided in the commission’s forensic audit were fallacious.

He said, “Of course, the statistics provided by Social Action, we need to further interrogate the figures because when the report of the forensic audit was released, PANDEF was the first to interrogate it and we said those figures were fallacious.

“There were no six trillion anywhere, there were no 13,000 that were compromised. We have facts, people work in NDDC and NDDC projects are in our communities; they are not in space.

“Agreed yes that the problem with NDDC is leadership and governance problem. Whether it is in the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs or whether it is in the presidency.

“This problem will continue because they are attitudinal problems. It is the mentality and character of the people.

“NDDC has been a cash-cow from the beginning, from inception. People see that place as a place to patronise their supporters, their families and their friends and also to siphon money for the next election.”

