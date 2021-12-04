The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has warned youths in the region against the consumption of hard drugs in order not to ruin their future.

The commission stated that when young people get addicted to illicit drugs, their future and that of the entire region was bound to be put in jeopardy, given the fact that their level of productivity becomes low.

NDDC interim administrator, Mr. Effiong Akwa, gave the warning while speaking with our correspondent in Calabar yesterday.

Akwa who spoke days after the commission concluded a programme which it organized to mark the international Youth Day 2021, identified illicit drugs, cultism and several other social vices as the tripod of evil threatening societal development.

He said unless something was urgently done by leaders of thought in the communities to tackle the breakdown of social values and societal norms, the country was likely to face total breakdown of law and order in the nearest future.

Speaking on the suspended NDDC scholarship scheme which used to be organized by the NDDC to assist indigent students, the special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on youths and sports, Udengs Eradiri who spoke on behalf of the interim administrator at the world youths day organized by the NDDC Tuesday in Calabar, stated that scheme was being reviewed to achieve positive impact.