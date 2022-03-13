The National Directorate of Employment in Niger State has empowered 138 beneficiaries in four agricultural schemes.

The state coordinator of the directorate, Alhaji Abdulmalik Abubakar, disclosed this during the distribution of start-up capital to beneficiaries in Minna at the weekend.

He said each beneficiary was receiving N100,000 to start any agricultural activity of their choice to become self-reliant.

The coordinator said the programme was one of the directorate’s areas of contribution to the food sufficiency drive of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Abubakar advised the beneficiaries to use the fund for the purpose it was meant and contribute to food security in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Some of the beneficiaries interviewed lauded the gesture and promised to use the funds judiciously for the agricultural development of the state.

