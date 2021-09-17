National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Sokoto State has commenced a five-day training workshop for agricultural extension workers.

Speaking in her welcome address, Falmata Hassan, the Acting Head of Department, Rural Empowerment Promotion Department (HoD) REP said, agricultural productivity can be boosted through encouragement of extension workers.

Addressing the participants before flagging off the workshop, Sokoto State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs Eunice Danmallam, said agricultural extension has a high value chain with appreciable potential for youth employment in the rural sector.

Danmallam who represented the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fipko said, the training as part of their mandates to generate employment, will also help increase food production, stimulate rural economy as well as improve farming methods.

Fipko who noted that the training will help produce more agricultural extension workers added that Sokoto is lucky to be amongst the selected 12 pilot states for the execution of this scheme.

“Our target group are graduates of tertiary instructions with passion for agricultural advisory services. The 50 youths were selected from three senatorial districts of the state”.

On his part, Mr Jushua Fagbemi who came from Rural Employment Promotion Department (Abuja) said Sokoto is so lucky to be benefiting from all their programmes because they see it as a very important State in Nigeria.

He therefore appealed to participants to consider themselves lucky and make the very best of the knowledge to be gained from this training.

In his advice, the special guest of honour, Mallam Jafar Isa Abdullahi admonished participants to give maximum cooperation and considered themselves lucky to have been picked from amongst thousands of people in Sokoto State.