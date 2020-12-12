By Michael Oche, Abuja

Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, has been appointed acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations of the NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, his appointment was contained in a letter signed by the supervising minister and minister of State for Labour and Employment Mr. Festus Keyamo.

Advertisements

The new appointment followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s sacking of Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as NDE boss.

Malam Fikpo’s appointment in acting capacity is with effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.

Until his appointment, Fikpo was the North West zonal Director of the NDE in Kaduna