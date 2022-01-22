The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has disbursed over N9.3 million to 93 small holder farmers to boost animal and crop production in Bauchi State.

The director, Rural Employment Promotion Department, NDE headquarters, Mbata Michael, announced this at an agricultural extension training for the beneficiaries in Bauchi yesterday.

Represented by Mr Farouk Farouk, the senior rural employment promotion officer, he said each of the beneficiaries received N100,000 to increase production.

“The facility has a six months moratorium before commencement of repayment and it will be repaid within 30 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is designed for farmers in different areas, those in commercial farming trying to sustain their businesses and those who are likely to start up agricultural businesses.

“Many of them are doing one or two things in agriculture and the money is to augment their businesses,” he said.

The director urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the facility to expand their businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mal. Ibrahim Mohammed, commended the gesture, adding that it would boost crop and livestock production in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the NDE’s state coordinator, Malam Ali Lawan Yaya, said the NDE had commenced the training of 50 agricultural extension workers in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Yaya said the exercise was to complement the federal government’s efforts in encouraging agricultural production through improved farmer support services