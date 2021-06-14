Kogi State coordinator of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Zakari Abubakar has identified idleness and joblessness as the major cause of vices such as prostitution, drug addiction, armed robbery and kidnapping, among others.

Advertisements





The NDE boss made the observation while speaking at the flag off ceremony for the commencement of entrepreneurial training organised by the Small Scale Enterprises Department of the Directorate for 50 unemployed graduates in Kogi State.

According to the state coordinator, the five days entrepreneurial training tagged, “start-your-own-business” was designed to inculcate the required skills in unemployed youths which will enable them to operate successful enterprises instead of waiting endlessly for white-collar jobs.

He urged the trainees to be very attentive to what is being taught by the various resource persons for their own good.

The director general of the National Directorate of Employment, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by the assistant director at the NDE headquarters, Chikodi Ike, reiterated the burning desire of President Muhammadu Buhari to eradicate poverty through job creation strategies of the NDE and other social investment programmes embarked upon by the current administration.

Fikpo said that this particular scheme of NDE is expected to equip the trainees with relevant entrepreneurial skills required to operate successful business that will ultimately make them self employed, train others and contribute to the economy.

The manager of NIRSAL microfinance bank, Atati Sharif Musa, gave an overview of the various facilities of the Central Bank available to the trainees upon completing the training through their financial institution.

The special guest of honour at the event and state commissioner for women affairs and social development, Mrs Fatima Kabir Buba, who was represented by the director women affairs, Mrs Babatunde Josephine Motunraye, urged the trainees to take the training seriously as it has the capacity of transforming them from being “children of nobody to children of somebody”.

The commissioner said that the mandate of NDE, which is to create jobs, is in tandem with the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello who is also vigorously undertaking job creation programmes that are uplifting youths from poverty in Kogi State.