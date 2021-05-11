By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA |

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced training for one hundred youths on basic and Advance National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS).

The three-months training organised by Vocational Skill Development (VSD) Department of the NDE in FCT is aimed at providing technical and vocational training for the unemployed youths in tailoring, catering and barbing.

Addressing the participants at the opening of the programme in Bwari yesterday, the FCT coordinator, Mallam Hassan Koto, said the training is for the unemployed, unskilled youths, men and women who may be graduates, school dropouts and under-unemployed persons who wish to be trained in the identified marketable skills.

He said, ” Of the 120 Basic NOAS participants, 20 each were selected from the six area councils while two participants from each area councils for Advance NOAS to make a total of 12.”

Koto charged the participants to make good use of the opportunity given to them, adding that officers from the VSD FCT and their counterparts from the headquarters would regularly visit to monitor and supervise them.

The director-general of the NDE, Muhammadu Fikpo, who was represented by the assistance director of VSD Department, Comrade Offia Obinna, said, “We are restructuring our programme to boost the skills acquisition already acquired by some of our people because the world is going global.

“We want to take boys off the street, armed robbery and other social vices in the society and also charge the youths to shun violence and embrace the programme as the greatest opportunity for them to excel in life”, he said.

In her remarks, the Head of Department of VSD, Chioma Ezeuma, urged the participants to take the training seriously because the federal government has invested a huge amount of money on it.