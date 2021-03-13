By Michael Oche, Abuja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has pledged to assist more Nigerian women have greater access to the programmes and services of the federal government being executed by the directorate.

To achieve this, the agency said it is set to collaborate with the League of Women Voters (NILOWV) in empowering Nigerian women and youths.

This was disclosed by the acting director-general of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, when he received officials of NILOWV led by the vice president, Hon. Inna Ciroma, in his office in Abuja.

He affirmed both organisations can leverage the grassroots spread of NILOWV to reach out to more Nigerian women in order to harness their potentials towards improved job creation and inclusiveness in economic activities.

Fikpo also promised to make available to NILOWV some slots in the various training and empowerment opportunities offered by the directorate.

He consequently set up a task team that will work out the modalities for an immediate and effective template to drive a collaboration which is expected to assist Nigerian women have greater access to the programmes and services of the NDE.

Earlier in her remarks, Ciroma stated that the mission of NILOWV to the NDE was to congratulate Fikpo on his recent and well-deserved appointment as acting director-general of the apex employment creation agency in Nigeria, and to acquaint him, and his management team with the programmes and activities of the non-profit organisation and to seek fruitful areas of collaboration between both organisations.